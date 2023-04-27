Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 23, 2023

To: All 704 BCGEU Members at Guru Nanak Education Society of BC (Sikh Academy)
Re: Town Hall Meeting


The Union is holding a Town Hall meeting on Monday, June 26 in order to provide information and answer your questions about the closure of the Fleetwood campus and the impact on staff.

Please join us in the Newton Room at 4pm.

In solidarity, 

Heather Turner
Staff Representative

