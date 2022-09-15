Steward Nominations are now open for Local 1003 BC Corps of Commissionaires members.
Please read and post the attached package on your Union bulletin board. Nominations are now open and close on Friday, October 14, 2022 @ 5:00pm. Send your completed and signed nominations either via email to [email protected], via fax (604-215-1410) or mail your forms to:
BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
130-2920 Virtual Way
Vancouver, BC
V5M 0C4
If you have any questions, please call the area office at 604.215.1499 or toll free at 1.888.238.0239
In solidarity,
Waheed Taiwo
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
