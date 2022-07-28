Friends,
We are writing to invite you to a membership meeting scheduled for 1800 hours, Monday, November 28, 2022, in the Main Office Gym.
Discussion Topics
1. Bargaining Update: UBC and sector-wide
2. Presentation of key priorities
3. Discussion of next steps
4. Questions and Answers
If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.
In Solidarity,
Freyja Sankey, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee
Gail Gordon, Member, Bargaining Committee
Shannon Heighes, Member, Bargaining Committee
Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.