  2. RainCity Housing & Support Society - Shop Stewards - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 12, 2023

This notice is to advise all BCGEU members at RainCity Housing & Support Society that the following people are the current shop stewards for your worksite:

  • Beshele Caron
  • Krista Driscoll
  • Robert Gillard
  • Melissa Goodwin
  • Sean Harper
  • Mory Hashemi
  • Douglas Hetherington
  • Violetta Macri
  • Kevin Ramsay
  • Justin Somerville
  • Bear Walsh

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact any of the above noted stewards.
 
If you require contact information for a steward, call the BCGEU at 604-215-1499.
In solidarity,
 
Katie Marvin
Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice



