Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2.  Results of the Steward Nominations at the Ministry of Agriculture in Victoria

 Results of the Steward Nominations at the Ministry of Agriculture in Victoria

Published on June 26, 2023

Recently there was a call for nominations for up to three Stewards in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food in Victoria.

We are pleased to let you know that Christian Vogl (Local 2001 member) has been acclaimed as a Steward.

The nomination period has closed, if you are interested in becoming a Steward please reach out to Christian and we can hold another nomination period for more Stewards.

Please join us in congratulating Christian Vogl as your new Steward!

In solidarity,

Ryan Wiederick, Local 2001 Chair
Sheila Knight, Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice



UWU/MoveUP