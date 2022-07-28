The Union and Employer have reached a tentative agreement!



A meeting will be held via Zoom at 7:00 pm, Thursday December 15, 2022 to discuss and vote on the tentative agreement. This is an important meeting for all members and you are asked to attend if you can.



Please join the Zoom meeting at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84128987512?pwd=TEcrM3Bxd2poaThwUkkra2lRbXpEQT09



Meeting ID: 841 2898 7512

Passcode: 989016



Dial by your location

+1 647 374 4685 Canada

+1 647 558 0588 Canada

+1 778 907 2071 Canada

+1 204 272 7920 Canada

+1 438 809 7799 Canada

+1 587 328 1099 Canada

+1 613 209 3054 Canada



Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/khMfSnyV9



If you have any questions before the meeting, please speak with your Bargaining Committee:



Stephen Ell, Chair

Ronnie Legaspi, Member

Jessica Nadeau, Member



In solidarity,



Oliver Demuth

Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP