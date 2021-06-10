Your bargaining committee met Revera this week to continue bargaining your collective agreement. After six days of bargaining over the last 5 months, we are still too far apart because your Employer refuses to recognize how long your collective agreement has been expired for. Bargaining broke off after we received the Employer's response to our monetary proposals.

We are considering the next steps, up to and including a full strike. We will update you more over the next week as we evaluate our options.

Now, your bargaining committee needs your support. We are updating personal email addresses and making sure that everyone has signed a union card – this will be very important to receive news on next steps. If you have not signed a union card, please talk to Tony Jillings.

If you did not receive this bulletin via email, log in to the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca or contact a member of the bargaining committee to provide us with your current email address.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available!

In solidarity,

Tony Jillings, Bargaining Committee Chair

Bonny Swanson, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP