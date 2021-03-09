We have reached a tentative agreement for a new collective agreement that includes wage increases, an addition to your health and welfare benefits and other improvements over a three-year period retroactive to April 1, 2020. Attached you will find the complete ratification document with the proposed changes.

The ratification meeting will occur virtually on Monday, March 15, 2021 from 12-2:00 pm . The meeting will take place by ZOOM and you can join by calling in or clicking the link (below) on your computer or mobile device. Your Bargaining Committee and staff negotiator will be attending this meeting to answer any questions you have with respect to the new agreement.

EVOTING:

We will conduct the ratification vote using electronic voting. A link from our online voting platform, Simply Voting will be sent via email to all A Place to Grow members after the ratification meeting on March 15th.

Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you do not receive it.

If you have not received a link by 5:00 pm on Monday March 15, 2021 please email us at [email protected], with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.

The electronic voting system will open at 2:15 pm on March 15, 2021 and will close at 4:00 p.m. on March 17, 2021.

We are recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement.

Your Bargaining Committee:

Wendy Duncan, Bargaining Committee

Ramy Sidhu, Bargaining Committee

Sarah Georgetti, Staff Representative



