Voting by membership is now completed and your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by 100%!

The Employer will commence adjusting your current pay and will be paying out your retroactive pay to April 1, 2023, as well as implementing the other changes to the collective agreement. We will follow up with further correspondence as these changes are being implemented.

Thank you to Jeanine and Wendy for their hard work and being the voice for the membership at Place to Grow.

In Solidarity,

Wendy Duncan, Bargaining Committee Member

Jeanine Erickson, Bargaining Committee Member

Charmaine Roesler, Staff Representative



Download FYI - Bargaining Ratification results.pdf



