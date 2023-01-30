BCGEU Offices
(Updated Jan 30, 2023)
:
All BCGEU offices are open. Members who wish to attend at a BCGEU office must follow BCGEU Safety Protocols, which include wearing a face mask in all common areas.
Acclamation for Local 104 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on March 02, 2023
Please be advised the following has been acclaimed into the position listed below on the Local 104 Executive:
- Young Worker Kayla Watkins
Congratulations to Kayla!
In solidarity,
Ira Kibbe
Local 104 Chair
Chad Blackey
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.