Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Acclamation for Local 104 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Acclamation for Local 104 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 02, 2023

 Please be advised the following has been acclaimed into the position listed below on the Local 104 Executive:

  • Young Worker Kayla Watkins

Congratulations to Kayla!

In solidarity,

Ira Kibbe 
Local 104 Chair

Chad Blackey
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 



UWU/MoveUP