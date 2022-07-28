Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Acorn Day Care Society bargaining update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 08, 2022

Your Union wants to update you about collective bargaining.

The collective agreement has expired, but the terms of the agreement remain in force until a new contract is negotiated and voted on by all Union members.

Bargaining will commence next week on August 15th.

We look forward to connecting with you once again once we have more updates.

 

 In solidarity 

Kelly Lam, Bargaining Committee
Edward Mishra, Staff Representative


Download NOB Acorn Bargaining Update.pdf

