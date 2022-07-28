Your Union wants to update you about collective bargaining.
The collective agreement has expired, but the terms of the agreement remain in force until a new contract is negotiated and voted on by all Union members.
Bargaining will commence next week on August 15th.
We look forward to connecting with you once again once we have more updates.
In solidarity
Kelly Lam, Bargaining Committee
Edward Mishra, Staff Representative
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.