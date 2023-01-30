Voting on our tentative agreement will begin in just under two weeks. We'll be using a secure online voting platform called Simply Voting and your voting credentials will be sent by email. To ensure you receive these credentials, it's essential that our union has up-to-date contact information for all members. The easiest way to make sure we have this information is to keep your BCGEU Member Portal account up to date, but our records show that you're not signed up.



The portal is a secure, members-only area of the BCGEU website. Will you take a moment to sign up and request your Member Portal account today? You will need your employee number from work as well as your BCGEU member ID which is: (check your email). Once your account is created, you will receive an email with a link to activate your account. After you activate your account, click My Account to update your contact information.



Voting will take place from February 13 to February 28, 2023. Over the next few weeks we'll be working to make sure you have all the information you need to cast your vote. For details about town halls and other meeting opportunities, view our email from January 26.



You can also view the comprehensive report and FAQs or use the wage calculator by visiting: www.bargainingbc.ca/CBA_ratification.



If you know of a member who has not been receiving bulletins, please ask them to update their information on the BCGEU Member Portal – my.bcgeu.ca – or by contacting their area office.



In solidarity,



Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee









UWU/MoveUP