The Administrative Professionals Component (meets four times per year) is currently looking for one (1) Component Young Worker. This position is for any member who is under the age of 30.



This position brings light to the important issues of young workers that may include limitations they have encountered in the workplace and within the labour movement. Our component young worker assists locals that do not have a young worker on their executive by eliminating barriers and anything that may reduce their involvement in the BCGEU. It may include building connections for young workers on social media or other methods to improve engagement and communication.



Other opportunities include participation in the Young Workers Provincial Executive Committee meetings (twice per year) made up of young workers from all components within the BCGEU.



Educational opportunities are also available for young workers where the BCGEU will provide book off.



Young Workers may be assigned to tasks, committees and projects as required by the Component Vice President and can bring their perspective to the Component Executive meetings.



Please submit your nomination form no later than Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 5:00 pm , to the attention of Lisa Toby, c/o BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office, email: [email protected] or by fax at 604.882.5032 or toll-free fax 1.800.667.1103.



*Only one nomination form per person is required*



Should we receive more interest than positions available, an election will be held at the close of nominations.



In solidarity



Maria Middlemiss

Vice President

Administrative Professionals Component



Rajveen Shergill

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





