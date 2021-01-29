Sometimes it can be difficult to see how our union advocates on your behalf. So much is going on and, often, it's behind the scenes. Because of that, I want to offer an example of our union advocacy in the K-12 education sector that may be of primary interest to members in our component.

On January 18, our union president, Stephanie Smith, our rep, Shannon Murray, and I, met with new Minister of Education, Jennifer Whiteside. We wanted to introduce her to our union because we are a large stakeholder in K-12 education in British Columbia.

We explained to Minister Whiteside that our union represents over 1,000 workers in the K-12 education system and almost 250 staff in various positions within the Ministry of Education, plus 800 frontline workers in school districts and independent schools.

(In case you're unaware, these worksites include Coast Tsimshian Academy of Lax Kw'alaams, LAU,WELNEW Tribal School, Kenneth Gordon Maplewood School, York House, South Pointe Academy, Vancouver Torah School, School District 59 (Peace River South) and School District 81 (Fort Nelson)!)

We informed Minister Whiteside that our members are facing the same challenges faced by their counterparts in other schools and districts when it comes to a pandemic response.

And we named your challenges: workload issues (especially where there is a mix of online and in-person teaching), infection prevention and control measures in classrooms and schools, and communication/information-sharing around outbreaks and exposures.

We requested that the ministry actively support our union's participation in any ministry-led discussions or working groups related to pandemic response measures that impact workers in K-12 education and to recognize and support the vital role of religious, cultural and needs-based independent schools as a supplement to a robust public K-12 education system.

Finally, we discussed with Minister Whiteside that reconciliation as a priority in her mandate letter is a priority for our union as well. As the union that proudly represents independent schools serving Indigenous communities, and the only labour organization to make a submission to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, we requested that the ministry include our union in discussions related to this area of her mandate.

This meeting was an example of the advocacy your elected representatives do on your behalf - not only to introduce a new minister to you and our union, but as an investment in our collective relationship with government – the body who has the power to structure and fund the places we work and raise our families.

Thank you for the opportunity to share this information with you. I will continue to keep you updated on our working relationship with Minister Whiteside. If you have any questions, please respond to this email.

In solidarity,

Cindy Battersby

Vice President, BCGEU Component 7 (Education, Scientific, Technical and Administration)





