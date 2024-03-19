The Union has become aware of BCGEU members at AgeCare not being able to utilize their vacation entitlement. It is possible that this is due to an error with the employers UKG system.



For some members, they have no vacation balance in UKG and are unable to schedule any vacation for the year, yet they have not taken leave without pay and they have not utilized their full (or any) of their vacation entitlement. So, there should be vacation balance for them to use.



If you are experiencing these issues, or similar issues, you are encouraged to speak with a Steward and set up Step 1 meeting with your employer to try to resolve this issue.



If you disagree with your vacation balance and it is not corrected, you may need to file a grievance in order to protect the timelines of the grievance procedure and have the issued resolved.



Thank you,

AgeCare Union Bargaining Committee





Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP