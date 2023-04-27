REMINDER



The BCGEU will be visiting your worksite at 2261 Keating Cross Road, Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 2:30 pm.

Please come and meet representatives of your Union, say hello, ask a question or two or help yourself to a Union trinket and a snack. This is not a Union meeting; this is an opportunity for the Union to hear from you as to issues you believe the Union should be involved or aware of either at work or in your community. We believe it is vital to keep connected with our Union members and this is why we think it is important that we speak with you. Please share with us what is working for you and what you need from your Union. We hope that you are able to stop by even for a short time.



If you haven’t already signed a new union membership card to confirm that you and your coworkers wish to continue to be represented by BCGEU, sign one today.

Sign your electronic membership card here



In Solidarity,



James Coccola, BCGEU Executive Vice President

Judy Phipps, BCGEU Executive Vice President

Maria Middlemiss, Component 12 Vice President



Download PDF of notice here





