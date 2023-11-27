We're bargaining at BC Housing Home Office this week and next. We'll be in the third floor lunchroom during our lunch break (generally noon to 1pm). This week we'll be there Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Next week we'll be there Monday and Friday (Dec 4 and 8). We'd love to meet you there.



We continue to work on increasing our capacity to reach out to you to during this protracted round of bargaining. The Union appointed more than 40 of you as members of a Contract Action Team (CAT) as part of that effort to engage with all of you. Unfortunately, the Employer denied all but a few of the union leave requests for a brief ½ day training. Many of those denied leaves are being grieved as we can find no reason for the denial.



In the meantime, we've pivoted to meeting with the CAT appointees after work hours so that we can reach out to communicate with you better. We'll keep you updated as the process unfolds.



We've scheduled bargaining dates from January through March 2024. We have a dozen more days at each of the Adm and Mtc tables (24 days in total). We are making progress but it's tough going and slower than we'd like. We appreciate your patience with the process.



Your Bargaining Team

Mike Kim, Chairperson, Adm Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Mtc

Lisa Julien, Member, Adm Geoff Harder, Member, Mtc

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Adm Doreen Aquino, Member, Mtc

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



