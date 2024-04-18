Three weeks ago, we updated you on our ongoing efforts to secure a full response from the Employer on our outstanding proposals. Since then, your collective actions have notably intensified the pressure. A delegation of BC Housing workers, representing us all, successfully delivered a letter signed by 551 of our colleagues to CEO Vincent Tong, urging him to spearhead necessary changes.

Furthermore, we announced a pivotal strike vote, set to commence with a Town Hall meeting on Monday, April 22, at 7 PM.

A Mixed Response

We are pleased to report that our collective, concerted efforts have prompted the Employer to engage significantly this week, responding to nearly all outstanding items at both negotiation tables. However, it's disheartening that such measures were required to elicit a response, and the results were mixed. While some long-standing issues were addressed, many responses fell short of our expectations, with several important issues receiving flat refusals.

Please join us at our Strike Town Hall on Monday, April 22 @7PM to learn more and hear about what we are still fighting for: meeting link in email version.

Your involvement has proven indispensable. Since initial attempts to negotiate in October 2022 met with resistance from the Employer, your continued pressure has been the only effective strategy in moving the needle.

Strike Vote Opens Next Week

Now, more than ever, your vote is crucial. We urge you to join the Town Hall so that you can make an informed "YES" vote in next week's strike vote to send an unequivocal message to the Employer: substandard offers will not be tolerated. Please join the Strike Vote Town Hall on Monday, April 22 at 7pm. You can join the meeting through this Zoom link: meeting link in email version. This is your chance to stand united for the fair deal you deserve.

To ensure you receive all vital updates, please verify and update your contact details in your BCGEU Member Portal account. Log in at BCGEU Member Portal or sign up for an account here if it's your first time.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Team

Your Bargaining Team

Mike Kim, Chairperson, Adm

Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Mtc

Lisa Julien, Member, Adm

Geoff Harder, Member, Mtc

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Adm

Doreen Aquino, Member, Mtc

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP