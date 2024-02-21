



For the 5 remaining positions an election will be conducted electronically via Region, you will be sent voting credentials via the SimplyVoting platform on Friday, February 23, 2024 with the vote closing March 8, 2024. You may only vote for someone from your Region.



If you (or a coworker) does not receive a voting credential email you should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at



Vancouver Island (BCGEU Region 1 / Areas 01 & 02) – Two (2) Members – Election Required



Nominees for the two positions are: We are updating you on the bargaining committee's nomination and election process. There are elections required for Region 1,2, & 3. Due to Todd Gunderson being the only nomination in Region 4, he has been acclaimed to the position.For the 5 remaining positions an election will be conducted electronically via Region, you will be sent voting credentials via the SimplyVoting platform on Friday, February 23, 2024 with the vote closing March 8, 2024. You may only vote for someone from your Region.If you (or a coworker) does not receive a voting credential email you should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] and a member of our support team will confirm if (a) you are eligible but we didn’t have an email for you, (b) you are eligible but we had an incorrect email address for you, or (c) you are not on our eligible voter list.Nominees for the two positions are:

Aaron Creighton (1702)

Berek Christian (1701)

Tyler Puhl (1701)



Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley (BCGEU Region 2 / Areas 03 & 04) – Two (2) Members – Election Required



Nominees for the two positions are:

Adrian Besse (1704)

Mark Campbell (1704)

Russell Johnson (1704)

Ricky Williams (1704)



Southern Interior (BCGEU Region 3 / Areas 05, 07, 08 & 09) – One (1) Member - Election Required



Nominees for the one position are:

Jordan Oliver (1705)

Ryan Keith (1705)



Northern (BCGEU Region 4 / Areas 06, 10, 11 & 12) – One (1) Member – No Election Required

Todd Gunderson (1706) (acclaimed)



In solidarity,

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice In solidarity,Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP