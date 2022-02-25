Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 11, 2022

 

The following people have been acclaimed (no election necessary as only one person was nominated) from their locals to the Sectoral Council:

  • 410 – Ali Moore
  • 411 – Yvonne Liang

Congratulations to the new delegates.

 

In solidarity,

Michelle McAuley
Staff Representative – Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here