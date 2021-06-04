Thank you to the members who accepted nominations to fill the vacant Young Worker position on the Local 1203 Executive. As we currently have only one vacant position and two candidates, we will be holding an election.



Our candidates for the Young Worker position are:

Jasmeen Boparai – Bio

Amber Rold – Bio

The voting period will commence on Monday, June 7 at 8am and will close on Monday, June 21 at 5 pm.



How Can I Vote?



Voting will be done through an online voting system called Simply Voting. All members will receive electronic ballots via email on Monday, June 7th. Members will be able to select one candidate and candidate statements will be linked with the ballot. If you do not receive your ballot by 5 pm on June 7th please check your various subfolders such as junk or spam.



If you still do not have a ballot or are experiencing any issues please email [email protected]



What is the Role of a Young Worker?



The Young Worker supports other young workers in the local and brings their concerns/issues to the local. They assist the local executive in identifying and mentoring young workers who could be recruited as stewards, OHS committee members, or participants in campaigns.



In solidarity,



Matthew Damario, Local 1203 Chair

Paula Dribnenki, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here