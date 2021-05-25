Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

The term is approximately seven months. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available online.



The deadline for nominations is June 2, 2021 at the Local 1204 General Meeting.



The BCGEU Nomination forms (attached above) must be used and should be submitted to the Area Office by fax (604-882-5032), email ([email protected]), or hand delivered to the outside locked mailbox located at the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than June 2, 2021 at the Local 1204 General Meeting.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their roles and responsibilities.



DJ Pohl, Local Chairperson

[email protected]



Download PDF of notice here