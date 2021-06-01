Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU Local 1703 members - Results of Local 1703 Call for Nominations - BCGEU
All BCGEU Local 1703 members - Results of Local 1703 Call for Nominations - BCGEU
Published on June 01, 2021
Please be advised that Floria Bol has been acclaimed to the position of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color).
The following members have been nominated to fill the 2nd Vice Chairperson position and an election will be required:
Rick Raymond
Mark Pak Keung Chun
Nigel Keenan
Doug Worden
The following members have been nominated to fill the Member-at-Large position and an election will be required:
Nigel Keenan
Doug Worden
Elections for the 2nd Vice Chair person and the Member-at-Large, will be by electronic voting and you will be sent the ballot and voting credentials by a separate communication.
The vacancies for Equity, Youth Worker, and BIPOC positions (one position for each) remain vacant and will be filled following the elections process for 2nd Vice Chairperson and Member-at-Large positions.
In solidarity,
David MacDonald Component Vice President and Local Chair
Kim Howse Staff Representative assigned to Local 1703