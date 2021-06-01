Please be advised that Floria Bol has been acclaimed to the position of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color).



The following members have been nominated to fill the 2nd Vice Chairperson position and an election will be required:

Rick Raymond

Mark Pak Keung Chun

Nigel Keenan

Doug Worden

The following members have been nominated to fill the Member-at-Large position and an election will be required:

Nigel Keenan

Doug Worden

Elections for the 2nd Vice Chair person and the Member-at-Large, will be by electronic voting and you will be sent the ballot and voting credentials by a separate communication.



The vacancies for Equity, Youth Worker, and BIPOC positions (one position for each) remain vacant and will be filled following the elections process for 2nd Vice Chairperson and Member-at-Large positions.



In solidarity,



David MacDonald

Component Vice President and Local Chair



Kim Howse

Staff Representative assigned to Local 1703



UWU/MoveUP