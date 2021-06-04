Voting will be open for 2nd Vice Chair person and the Member-at-Large starting June 4 and ending June 11th and it will be by electronic voting. You will be sent the ballot and voting credentials by a separate communication from Simply Voting.



The vacancies for Equity, Youth Worker, and BIPOC positions (one position for each) remain vacant and will be filled following the elections process for 2nd Vice Chairperson and Member-at-Large positions.



Voting

Voting for will be open on June 4, 2021 at 2 pm and will close on June 11, 2021 at 3 pm. You can vote electronically by using the link provided until 3:00 p.m. on June 11, 2021.



When voting opens, you will receive an electronic ballot to the non-work email you have on file with the BCGEU. The ballot will contain the names of the nominees and bios if supplied. You will be given instructions on how cast your ballot.



Didn't receive a ballot?

All voting must originate from the supplied email address. You will not be able to forward the voting link to another email address. If you do not receive a ballot, you should contact Area03Election[email protected] and we will send one to you. You must communicate before June 11th at 2:00 pm so that we have time to send you the voting credentials.



Results

When balloting is closed, the results will be tallied within 48 hours and the results will be communicated.



In solidarity,



David MacDonald, Component Vice President and Local Chair

Kim Howse, Staff Representative assigned to Local 1703



Download PDF of notice here





