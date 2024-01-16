Click here to find info on COVID-19

All BCGEU local 1704 members - Nomination for Local Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 16, 2024

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

  • Chairperson
  • First Vice-Chairperson
  • Second Vice-Chairperson
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member at Large
  • Young Worker

 

The term ends January 2025.Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

 

The deadline for nominations is: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 5:00pm

 

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

 

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

 

(Attachment– BCGEU Nomination Form)

 

Download PDF of notice here



