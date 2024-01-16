Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

First Vice-Chairperson

Second Vice-Chairperson

Recording Secretary

Member at Large

Young Worker

The term ends January 2025.Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 5:00pm

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

(Attachment– BCGEU Nomination Form)

