Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU Local 1704 members - Nominations for Local Executive - Chairperson - BCGEU
Published on March 25, 2021
Nominations are now open for the position of Chairperson on the local executive.
This position will be until the end of the term already in place. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
The deadline for nominations is: Thursday, April 1, 2021
The nomination period is now open until 5:00 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021. If you are interested in running for this position, please have your nomination form (attached) returned to [email protected] by the deadline. No late entries will be accepted.
If an election is required, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
(Attachment – BCGEU Nomination Form & Local Executive Responsibilities)