Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. All BCGEU Local 1704 members - Nominations for Local Executive - Chairperson - BCGEU

All BCGEU Local 1704 members - Nominations for Local Executive - Chairperson - BCGEU

Published on March 25, 2021

Nominations are now open for the position of Chairperson on the local executive.
 
This position will be until the end of the term already in place. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
 
The deadline for nominations is: Thursday, April 1, 2021
 
The nomination period is now open until 5:00 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021. If you are interested in running for this position, please have your nomination form (attached) returned to [email protected] by the deadline. No late entries will be accepted.
 
If an election is required, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
 
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

(Attachment – BCGEU Nomination Form & Local Executive Responsibilities)
 
In solidarity
 
Chad Blackey
Staff Representative

Download nomination form 
Download Local Executive responsibilities
Download PDF of notice here

 



UWU/MoveUP