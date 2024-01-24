Please help me in welcoming Shannon Miller who is your newest acclaimed Steward for PLEA Community Services Society.
Should you have any questions regarding your Collective Agreement or should you require the support of a Steward, please contact one of the following Stewards from your worksite:
- Blair Tretwold
- Erin Cunningham
- Toby Mustill
- Shannon Miller
- Hallie Walker
You may also reach out to the BCGEU local area office at [email protected] should you require the contact for your Local representatives.
In solidarity
Kike Ayantayo
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
