Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. All BCGEU Local 303 Members at PLEA Community Services Society - Stewards at Your Worksite - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All BCGEU Local 303 Members at PLEA Community Services Society - Stewards at Your Worksite - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 24, 2024

Please help me in welcoming Shannon Miller who is your newest acclaimed Steward for PLEA Community Services Society.

Should you have any questions regarding your Collective Agreement or should you require the support of a Steward, please contact one of the following Stewards from your worksite:

  • Blair Tretwold
  • Erin Cunningham
  • Toby Mustill
  • Shannon Miller
  • Hallie Walker

 

You may also reach out to the BCGEU local area office at [email protected] should you require the contact for your Local representatives.

In solidarity

 

Kike Ayantayo
Staff Representative

 

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP