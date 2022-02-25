×

BCGEU Offices (Updated Feb 25, 2022) :

As covid pandemic restrictions have started to ease in the Province, the BCGEU is planning a phased approach to fully re-opening all offices over the coming weeks. Starting February 28th, staff will start returning to the offices on a phased-in schedule. Access to the office by members will continue to be by appointment only. However, we are anticipating that all offices will be fully re-opened by March 28th with members having access to the offices similar to pre-pandemic times.