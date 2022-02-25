Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. All BCGEU Local 305 Members - Election for Local 305 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 02, 2022

The nomination period for 1st Vice Chairperson closed on February 28, 2022. Angela Reed, has been acclaimed.
 
Congratulations to Angela Reed!
 
Your Local Executive now consists of:
Local Chairperson: Kari Bepple
1st Vice Chairperson: Angela Reed
2nd Vice Chairperson: Krista Sherwood
Treasurer:  Vacant
Recording Secretary: Renata Saat
Member-at-Large: Erin Gilbert
Member-at-Large: Vacant
Member-at-Large (Equity): Pending Election
Member-at-Large (Youth): Daylan Kidder
 
Please see attached nomination form for remaining vacant positions that will remain open until such time that a nomination is received.
 
Any questions should be referred to the area office.
In solidarity

BCGEU Kamloops Area Office


Download PDF of notice here



