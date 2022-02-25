The nomination period for 1st Vice Chairperson closed on February 28, 2022. Angela Reed, has been acclaimed.
Congratulations to Angela Reed!
Your Local Executive now consists of:
Local Chairperson: Kari Bepple
1st Vice Chairperson: Angela Reed
2nd Vice Chairperson: Krista Sherwood
Treasurer: Vacant
Recording Secretary: Renata Saat
Member-at-Large: Erin Gilbert
Member-at-Large: Vacant
Member-at-Large (Equity): Pending Election
Member-at-Large (Youth): Daylan Kidder
Please see attached nomination form for remaining vacant positions that will remain open until such time that a nomination is received.
Any questions should be referred to the area office.
In solidarity
BCGEU Kamloops Area Office
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.