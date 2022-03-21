Balloting for the Local 503 Member-at-Large positions, closed on March 11, 2022 and the ballot count was conducted on Friday, March 18th. We are pleased to announce the election results for the two member at large positions below:

In accordance with the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Policy D‑8, members have the right to appeal.

Appeals:

41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice-president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.

The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated. Lastly, congratulations to the newly elected officers!

In solidarity,

Kusam Doal, Local 503 Chairperson

Brittney Buss, Staff Representative



