We are pleased to announce that Judi Porter has been elected as the chair of 601. She was elected by 57.7%.
The 601 executive is:
Chairperson: Judi Porter [email protected]
First Vice-Chairperson: Veronica Barlee [email protected]
Second Vice-Chairperson: Vacant
Treasurer: Desiree Cabecinha [email protected]
Recording Secretary: Darcy Houston [email protected]
Members at Large: Kirsten Smestad [email protected]
Christine Belliveau [email protected]
Sandra Pittroff [email protected]
Jeremy Leveque [email protected]
Justin Bodnar [email protected]
Member at Large (Equity): Alexa de Aquino [email protected]
Young Worker: Alexandra Richardson [email protected]
We look forward to working with you and supporting our Members.
In Solidarity,
Judi Porter, Local 601 Chair
Andrea Mears, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
