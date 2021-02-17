Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. All BCGEU local 601 members - New Local 601 Chair - BCGEU

All BCGEU local 601 members - New Local 601 Chair - BCGEU

Published on February 17, 2021

We are pleased to announce that Judi Porter has been elected as the chair of 601. She was elected by 57.7%.

 

The 601 executive is:

 

Chairperson: Judi Porter [email protected]

First Vice-Chairperson: Veronica Barlee [email protected]

Second Vice-Chairperson: Vacant

Treasurer: Desiree Cabecinha [email protected]

Recording Secretary: Darcy Houston [email protected]

Members at Large: Kirsten Smestad [email protected]

                               Christine Belliveau [email protected]

                               Sandra Pittroff [email protected]

                               Jeremy Leveque [email protected]

                               Justin Bodnar [email protected]

Member at Large (Equity): Alexa de Aquino [email protected]

Young Worker: Alexandra Richardson [email protected]

 

We look forward to working with you and supporting our Members.

 

In Solidarity,

 

Judi Porter, Local 601 Chair

Andrea Mears, Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP