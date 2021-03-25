Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU local 601 members - Nomination for Local 601 Executive Members: 2nd Vice and Member at Large - BCGEU
All BCGEU local 601 members - Nomination for Local 601 Executive Members: 2nd Vice and Member at Large - BCGEU
Published on March 25, 2021
Nominations are now open for the following positions on the 601 local executive:
2nd Vice (1)
Member at Large (2)
Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from the BCGEU Victoria area office or local chair, Judi Porter at [email protected] or any one of the 601 Executive members https://www.bcgeu.ca/local-601. The term will be from April 2021 until the next set of scheduled local elections in March 2022.
The deadline for nominations is: Thursday, April 15 at 5 p.m.
Candidates must use the BCGEU nomination form.
Candidates may also submit one page of information about themselves as a candidate (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) by April 15th, at 5:00pm to the BCGEU Victoria area office.
The election for the vacant 601 positions will be held electronically in late April and early May 2021. All 601 members are eligible to vote and should ensure that BCGEU has their current personal email https://www.bcgeu.ca/subscribe