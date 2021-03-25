Nominations are now open for the following positions on the 601 local executive:

2 nd Vice (1)

Member at Large (2)

Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from the BCGEU Victoria area office or local chair, Judi Porter at [email protected] or any one of the 601 Executive members https://www.bcgeu.ca/local-601.

The term will be from April 2021 until the next set of scheduled local elections in March 2022.



The deadline for nominations is: Thursday, April 15 at 5 p.m.

Candidates must use the BCGEU nomination form. Candidates may also submit one page of information about themselves as a candidate (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) by April 15th, at 5:00pm to the BCGEU Victoria area office.