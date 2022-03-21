Please see attached nomination form for remaining vacant positions that will remain open until such time that a nomination is received.

Your Local Executive now consists of:

Local Chairperson: Cynthia Mepham-Egli

1st Vice Chairperson: Andrew Miller-Heer

2nd Vice Chairperson: Ava Perraton

Treasurer: Vacant

Recording Secretary: Vacant

Members-at-Large: Terri-Lyn Kibbe

Lana Tomiye



Member-at-Large (Equity): Krystal Madill

Nominations will remain open for vacant positions until such time a nomination form is received. Once a nomination is received the local is notified and nominations remain open a further 3 days.

Any questions should be referred to the area office.

