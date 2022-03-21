Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 04, 2022

Please see attached nomination form for remaining vacant positions that will remain open until such time that a nomination is received.

Your Local Executive now consists of:

Local Chairperson:                 Cynthia Mepham-Egli

1st Vice Chairperson:              Andrew Miller-Heer

2nd Vice Chairperson:             Ava Perraton

Treasurer:                                Vacant

Recording Secretary:             Vacant

Members-at-Large:                 Terri-Lyn Kibbe
                                                  Lana Tomiye

Member-at-Large (Equity):     Krystal Madill

Nominations will remain open for vacant positions until such time a nomination form is received. Once a nomination is received the local is notified and nominations remain open a further 3 days.

Any questions should be referred to the area office.

 

In solidarity

BCGEU Kamloops Area Office


Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF nomination form