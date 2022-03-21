Please see attached nomination form for remaining vacant positions that will remain open until such time that a nomination is received.
Your Local Executive now consists of:
Local Chairperson: Cynthia Mepham-Egli
1st Vice Chairperson: Andrew Miller-Heer
2nd Vice Chairperson: Ava Perraton
Treasurer: Vacant
Recording Secretary: Vacant
Members-at-Large: Terri-Lyn Kibbe
Lana Tomiye
Member-at-Large (Equity): Krystal Madill
Nominations will remain open for vacant positions until such time a nomination form is received. Once a nomination is received the local is notified and nominations remain open a further 3 days.
Any questions should be referred to the area office.
In solidarity
BCGEU Kamloops Area Office
