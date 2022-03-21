Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an Executive position on Local 803.

The mail out ballots were counted on April 25th and 26th by five Balloting Committee members. Two scrutineers, as well as your Staff Representative, were present for the count.

The votes were counted in the following order: Chairperson, 1st Vice-Chairperson, 2nd Vice Chairperson, Members-at-Large, Equity Member-at-Large and Young Worker.

Where candidates were nominated for more than one position, they were required to accept the first office they won, in order of the count.

Please see below for the vote count each candidate received:

Chairperson :

Masoud Aminzavvar (319)

Jeremy Williams (280)



First Vice-Chairperson :

Florentina Kelly (367)

Paz Mazaredo (202)

Jeremy Williams (105)



Second Vice-Chairperson :

Roxanne Martel (294)

Paz Mazaredo (271)

Jeremy Williams (108)



Recording Secretary:

Donna Jones (Acclaimed)

Member at Large :

Sandu Constantinescu (342)

Seyran Enveri (285)

Bryan Estill (266)

Andrea Giacomelli-Kovesdi (196)

Gina Giang La (372)

Marcia Laconsay (440)

Claude Legasse (299)

Florinda Maguire (460)

Shameer Shamji (255)

Agnes Uguil (339)

Jeremy Williams (406)



Equity Member at Large :

Gladys Osawamick (Acclaimed)

Young Worker:

Stephanie Boulding (482)

Marta Rebalski (156)





Please join me in congratulating the following members as your new Local 803 Executive.

Chairperson :

Masoud Aminzavvar (319)

First Vice-Chairperson :

Florentina Kelly (367)

Second Vice-Chairperson :

Roxanne Martel (294)

Recording Secretary:

Donna Jones (Acclaimed)

Member at Large :

Sandu Constantinescu (342)

Gina Giang La (372)

Marcia Laconsay (440)

Florinda Maguire (460)

Agnes Uguil (339)

Jeremy Williams 406)



Equity Member at Large :

Gladys Osawamick (Acclaimed)

Young Worker:

Stephanie Boulding (482)

In solidarity

Katie Smith, Staff Representative

