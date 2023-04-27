Right To A Steward



As per Article 10.6, you have the right to a steward for any meeting with your Supervisor or Manager that 'could reasonably result in a written warning or more serious discipline. You have the right to know in advance (24 hours) that you might need a steward and to choose your own steward as long as this does not 'result in an undue delay'. If the manager tells you the meeting is 'not disciplinary' but during the course of the meeting you start to feel that is it – you have the right to request that the meeting be stopped and rescheduled so you can get a steward.



However, if the Employer insists that the meeting proceed then follow the 'work now-grieve later' rule. Contact a steward after to file a grievance if you felt forced to sit through a disciplinary meeting without a steward.



You have the right to representation!



Supervisors and managers can direct your work, give you non-disciplinary feedback or instruction without a steward present.



In solidarity,



Masoud Aminzavvar, Local 803 Chairperson

Your, 803 Local Executive

Katie Marvin, Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP