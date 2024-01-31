Nominations will open on January 31, 2024 for the following position on the local 804 executive:

Recording Secretary

Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is February 8, 2024 by 5 p.m.

The nomination form (attached) must be used, and please ensure you indicate which of the positions you are nominating the person for. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032) or email ([email protected]), no later than Thursday, February 8, 2024 by 5:00 p.m. In an effort to useless paper and be more earth-friendly, only one nomination form is attached to this notice. Please make any necessary copies and ensure you clearly mark for which position you are being nominated.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations (end of day February 9, 2024).

In solidarity

MJ Colquhoun Aidan Feizi

Local 804 Chair Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP