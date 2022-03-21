The nomination period for Member-at-Large closed on April 4, 2022. Jo-Ann McCaffrey, has been acclaimed. Congratulations to Jo-Ann McCaffrey!
Your Local Executive now consists of:
Local Chairperson: JoAnne Leclerc
1st Vice Chairperson: Shawna Tolhurst
2nd Vice Chairperson: Darla Decicco
Treasurer: Vacant
Recording Secretary: Vacant
Members-at-Large: Mike Connolly
Members-at-Large: Jo-Ann McCaffrey
Members-at-Large: Vacant
Member-at-Large (Young Worker): Vacant
Please see attached nomination form for remaining vacant positions that will remain open until such time that a nomination is received.
Any questions should be referred to the area office.
In solidarity
BCGEU Kamloops Area Office
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.