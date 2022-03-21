Click here to find info on COVID-19

All BCGEU Local 805 Members - Election for MAL - Local 805 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 05, 2022

 

The nomination period for Member-at-Large closed on April 4, 2022. Jo-Ann McCaffrey, has been acclaimed. Congratulations to Jo-Ann McCaffrey!

 

Your Local Executive now consists of:

Local Chairperson: JoAnne Leclerc

1st Vice Chairperson: Shawna Tolhurst

2nd Vice Chairperson: Darla Decicco

Treasurer: Vacant

Recording Secretary: Vacant

Members-at-Large: Mike Connolly

Members-at-Large: Jo-Ann McCaffrey

Members-at-Large: Vacant

Member-at-Large (Young Worker): Vacant

 

Please see attached nomination form for remaining vacant positions that will remain open until such time that a nomination is received.

Any questions should be referred to the area office.

 

 

