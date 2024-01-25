Your bargaining committee needs your input in order to identify membership priorities and draft changes during the upcoming Local Issues Bargaining. Local Issues Bargaining includes hours of work, casual call-in procedure, client vacations, out-of-town assignments and other areas specific to your worksite.

This will be your opportunity to have a direct effect on the bargaining process. Please take the time to complete the attached survey and return it to the BCGEU Okanagan Area Office (by fax, email, drop off at the office, or give to your bargaining committee members).

Your responses will be reviewed by the BCGEU bargaining committee and will be kept confidential.

Thank you for taking the time to complete the survey. We will provide you with ongoing updates once bargaining commences with the Employer.

The deadline to complete the survey is 5 PM on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:

Rhys Widdis – Bargaining Committee Member

Darla Holmwood – BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP