After initial bargaining sessions in late-November, the parties continued negotiations on two days in December—most recently on December 15th. In addition to the housekeeping proposals agreed in November, the parties have also signed off on eight additional non-monetary proposals covering a range of topics.



Additional bargaining dates are set for January 11th, 25th and 26th, and February 2nd and 3rd.



We will provide a further update after January 26th. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact a member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair

Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member

Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP