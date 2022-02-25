On Monday, March 14, a meeting will be held to review the tentative agreement. A Comprehensive Ratification document showing the changes has been mailed to your homes.

There will be an information meeting via Zoom conference call, a link will be emailed at a later date. We look forward to meeting you and explaining the various aspects of the tentative agreement. You will be able to vote by mail-in ballot once you receive the ballot. If you cannot make the meeting, please don't hesitate to contact a bargaining committee member. Your bargaining committee recommends that you vote "YES" to this tentative agreement.

Zoom Information meetings

Date: Monday, March 14th, 2022

Time: From 9:30 am to 10:00am 11:30am to 12:00pm 1:30pm to 2:00pm

Voting Information

We are pleased to announce mail in voting for this Ratification vote. Voting will open once you receive the ballot and will close Monday, March 21, 2022 at 5:00 pm. Any votes received after the deadline will not be counted. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

If you know of a member who does not receive this bulletin, it is likely because we do not have their personal email address. Please tell them to contact [email protected]

Voting ballots have been mailed to all members we have addresses for. If you don't receive a ballot by Thursday, you must inform the BCGEU at [email protected] prior to 3:00 pm Monday, March 14. The union will update your contact information and send you a ballot package.

Zoom Conference Call Meeting Tutorial Information

If you are new to using Zoom meetings, we encourage you to learn more about Zoom in advance: How do I join a Zoom Meeting. If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and likewise the option of being seen. Online access also includes an audio-only option. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, the phone-in option may be best.

In solidarity,

Randy Loberg, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Jeffrey Sykes, Bargaining Committee Member

Todd Gunderson, Bargaining Committee Member

Tyler Puhl, Bargaining Committee Member

Aaron Creighton, Bargaining Committee Member

Leigha Bonthoux, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations



