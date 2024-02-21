Dam k xw,



Thank you to each of you who completed the recent bargaining survey. The combined results of the two surveys, member meetings and, one-on-one conversations have made it clear that your key priorities are transparency, fairness, and competitive wages.



We have met several times and are making solid progress in our bargaining preparations including proposal development. We are meeting again on February 29th to continue our work on proposal development. We will continue to keep each of you informed. Should you wish to drop by, feel free. You will be able to find us at the Coast Mountain College Campus.



We have also struck a Contract Action Team (CAT) that will be tasked with communicating with a set group of members at the school to make sure that are they fully informed and engaged in bargaining. It is our hope that between the bargaining committee and CAT, members will be able to quickly and easily find out what is happening at any point in time. In the interim, if you have any questions about the process or wish to provide input please feel free to reach out to one of us.



We want to reassure each of you that it is our intent to not only negotiate a collective agreement that meets your key priorities but one that respects, acknowledges, and upholds the Gitxsan Ayookw.



In solidarity,



Victor Denny, Bargaining Committee Member

Hayley Harris, Bargaining Committee Member

Heather Raven Tuite, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations



