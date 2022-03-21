Your bargaining committee is holding a worksite membership meeting to discuss the bargaining process, receive your further input and address questions you may have.
Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Time: 7:00pm to 8:30pm
How: Microsoft Teams Meeting
Check your email or speak with a member of your bargaining committee for meeting access.
In solidarity,
Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member (NICO)
Tina Gaiardo, Bargaining Committee Member (LMCO)
Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Member (VCO)
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
