The election for the two bargaining committee members is complete. Congratulations to all the candidates. Your willingness to stand for election to represent your co-workers is appreciated.

Your Bargaining Committee is:

Geoff Stedman Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Lisa Julien Bargaining Committee member

Mike Kim Bargaining Committee member

Matthew Camellato Alternate

Make sure that you provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update to ensure you receive a copy of all bargaining updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here






