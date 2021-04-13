Your Bargaining Committee returned to the table with the employer, on March 30th and April 6th, to continue from where we left off, before the provincial election. We are pleased to report progress in a number of areas, including agreement on some changes to the Postings language and Health and Safety. However, the more contentious issues remain outstanding at this time and we have yet to table our monetary proposals.



At commencement of bargaining, we agreed to a protocol to negotiate non-monetary items first. This way, we can focus on local issues and problems that can be equally important, but do not involve money. If we are unable to reach agreement, these issues can remain on the table when we table the monetary proposals and still be included in the final settlement.



Next dates have been scheduled for April 19th and 21st and we will report back following these meetings.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,

Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member

Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP