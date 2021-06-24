Your Bargaining Committee has scheduled an important meeting for all Constituency Assistants as follows:

Date: Thursday, June 24th, 2021

Time: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Please join the Microsoft Teams meeting here:

Microsoft Teams meeting

Check your email or speak with a member of your

Bargaining Committee for meeting participation details.

Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If your co-worker did not receive this invite, please share the link with them. This link is only provided to personal email addresses.

This is your chance to speak directly with your Bargaining Committee about our next steps. Please try to join us at the meeting.

In solidarity,

Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member

Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP