Published on June 24, 2021

Your Bargaining Committee has scheduled an important meeting for all Constituency Assistants as follows:

 

Date: Thursday, June 24th, 2021
Time: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm 

Please join the Microsoft Teams meeting here:

Check your email or speak with a member of your
Bargaining Committee for meeting participation details.

Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If your co-worker did not receive this invite, please share the link with them. This link is only provided to personal email addresses.

This is your chance to speak directly with your Bargaining Committee about our next steps. Please try to join us at the meeting.

 

In solidarity,

Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member
Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations


