Negotiations continued at the main table during August, but the parties have yet to reach a settlement.



We have also met numerous times, during the summer, in sub-committees to try to reach agreement on some of the more difficult proposals in the area of: Contract employees (Terms); Hard-to-Recruit stipends (Service Improvement money) and the 2023/24 Flexibility Allowance. All these areas are still outstanding and will be reviewed again at the main table at our next meetings. The employer has been unwilling to move on many of our proposals, and we still have no agreement on Working from Home language.



Scheduling continues to pose challenges and delays, especially over the summer months and then during fall start-up.



Our next scheduled days to meet are: October 23, 25, 26 and 27. With four days ahead of us, we look forward to making some better progress. Our goal is to reach a tentative agreement that we can recommend to you for ratification.



Please remind your coworkers to sign up with their personal email address to get important updates and ensure that their contact information is current. If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails, forward this to them and tell them to sign up here. If they aren't getting emails, we don't have their contact info or they may have provided a work email. We do not normally send bargaining updates to work email.



In Solidarity,



Richard Schaeffer, Bargaining Committee Chair

Darryl Wong, Bargaining Committee member

Carla Reid, Bargaining Committee member

Kim Daniel, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP