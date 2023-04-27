Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by the bargaining unit! Members voted 84% in favour of ratification.
We are pleased to report that your Employer has now also ratified the tentative collective agreement. The renewed 2023 to 2026 collective agreement is therefore in effect as of October 31, 2023.
It will take some time for the parties to finalize the new collective agreement document. In the meantime, you can refer to the old 2020 to 2023 collective agreement and the recent ratification document, together, for a complete picture of the renewed agreement currently in effect.
In Solidarity,
Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chair
Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member
Daphne Kowalczyk, Bargaining Committee Member
Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
