Unfortunately the bargaining process has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Your Bargaining Committee is now reconvening preparations to negotiate a renewal collective agreement and we are asking for your input in a membership questionnaire. Bargaining will be conducted via video conference.



This questionnaire is being re-released as an opportunity for you to identify any issues, concerns, or improvements you would like brought forward for consideration in negotiations and will assist the Bargaining Committee in setting its bargaining priorities.



Preferred return method :

Email: Please complete the questionnaire as soon as possible then return via email to Negotiations.Elections@bcgeu.ca.

Fax: 604-294-5092 or toll-free 1-800-946-0244



(Alternative Return Method)

Mail:

Attention: Gary Bennett

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby, BC V5G 3W3



You can access the questionnaire here and return by 5:00 pm, Tuesday, February 16, 2021.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Navpreet Shergill, Bargaining Committee Member

Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP