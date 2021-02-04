The election for two (2) positions and one (1) alternate on the Bargaining Committee will be conducted electronically.

The candidates nominated for the Bargaining Committee, as they appear on the electronic ballot, in random order are:

Ryan Trethewey

Tom Dewolff

Eric Marriott

We will conduct the voting using E-Voting. A link for you to vote will be sent via email to all Willow Manor members on February 4, 2021.

Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you don't receive it.

If you have not received a link by 5:00 pm on February 4, 2021 please email us at [email protected], with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.

The electronic voting system will open at 9:00 a.m. on February 5, 2021 and will close at 4:00 p.m. on February 19, 2021.

A notice announcing the results of the election will be emailed to all members on February 23, 2021.

In solidarity

Cheryl Prowse

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP