Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. All BCGEU Members at Community Builders Group (CBG), Local 303 - New Stewards - BCGEU

All BCGEU Members at Community Builders Group (CBG), Local 303 - New Stewards - BCGEU

Published on March 02, 2021

Welcome and thanks to our three new stewards at Community Builders Group: Tammy Jones, Anishah and Christian Goodchild.
 
Your complete list of stewards is:

  • Jendon Cumigad (Naomi Place)
  • Ricardo Pequenino (Metson Shelter)
  • Erjon Tela (Naomi Place)
  • Joanne Etienne (Reiderman Residences)
  • Tammy Jones (currently Opus)
  • Anishah (various)
  • Christian Goodchild (Granville) 

Stewards are not worksite specific and can work with any member.
 
 
**PLEASE POST ON YOUR UNION BOARD
 
 
In solidarity
 
Fateh Born
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP