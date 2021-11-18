Nominations for the Bargaining Committee closed at noon on November 19th and the following member has been elected for the following position:

Bargaining Committee Chairperson – Ryan Cousineau acclaimed

An election for the three positions of Bargaining Committee Member is currently underway. Here are your candidates:

Denise Beausoleil

David Guedes

Olga Routkovskaia

Dana Klynsoon

*Please see the candidate's biographies/information attached, above.



VOTING PROCEDURE

The ballot will be conducted electronically for this election process. You should have received an email from the “Scytl Credential Delivery System” on November 22nd, with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that didn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact [email protected].



There will be a deadline of Monday, November 29th at 12:00 pm to request credentials if you have not received them.



Deadline to cast your vote is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021.

In solidarity,





Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here